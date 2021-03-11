12 LSU LSU Softball opens SEC action at #22 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE – After claiming the series against previously-No. 7 Texas, the No. 12 LSU Softball team opens SEC action this weekend, March 12-14, at No. 22 Tennessee in Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Friday’s game will start at 5 p.m. CT and will stream live on SEC Network+. Saturday’s game will air live on SEC Network with a noon CT start time. Sunday’s game will also be play at noon CT and will stream on SEC Network+. Andy Brock and Madison Shipman will be on the call for game one, while Eric Frede and Michele Smith will call game two. Will Boling and Falon Catalano will call came three.

About the Tigers

The Tigers go into the weekend with an overall record of 13-6 after taking down previously-No. 7 Texas last weekend in a three-game series. The Tigers fell in game one, 8-5, but rallied back for a 2-1 eight-inning victory and dominant 7-2 win in game three to claim the series.

On the season, LSU is hitting .282 and averaging 5.26 runs per game. Aliyah Andrews leads the way at the plate, hitting .426. She hit her first home runs over her career last week, an inside-the-park home run against Southern Miss last Tuesday and an outside-the-park in the final game versus Texas. Ciara Briggs is hitting .360 and has five doubles, two triples and two home runs on the year.

In the circle, Shelbi Sunseri leads the team with a 0.98 ERA. She is 4-2 on the year after claiming the eight-inning victory over Texas on Saturday. She has struck out 28 batters in 35.2 innings of work. Ali Kilponen also got the win on Saturday. She leads the staff in strikeouts at 33 in 27 innings. The Tigers goe into the weekend with a 2.38 ERA and have four shutouts on the year with nine complete games.

About Tennessee

The Lady Vols go into the weekend with a 17-1 overall record. They are coming off a 5-0 weekend at the Reveille Classic, claiming wins over Campell, Lamar and SEC foe Texas A&M.

Tennessee is hitting .358 as a team and averaging 7.17 runs per game. Amanda Ayala leads the team with a .448 batting average. She has 26 hits on the year with 19 runs scored. She has six doubles, two triples and six home runs for 18 RBI. Kiki Milloy is hitting .417 with a 1.042 slugging percentage and is 12-for-12 in stolen bases.

In the circle, Ashley Rogers has seen the most action at 50 innings and is 8-1. She has struck out 94 batters in 50 innings. In 10 appearances, she has three shutouts and six complete games. The Lady Vols’ staff has a 0.91 ERA and is holding their opponents to a .135 average.

Series Record

Tennessee leads the series 34-27-1.

