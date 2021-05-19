11PM Wednesday: One more day to get through

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We will continue to watch for the locally heavy rainfall potential through Thursday. Right now it looks like that threat is shifting more west over the next couple of days.

However a large line of storms off the Texas coast could move far enough east to bring heavy rain and flooding back into the area. This will definitely need to be watched overnight. Several inches of rain could fall in a short amount of time wherever that line ends up.

Strong winds out of the east and southeast will continue through the rest of the week leading to the threat of flooding outside the levee system. A coastal flood advisory and warning are in effect for the coastal areas through early Saturday. Some areas could see levels of 2-4 feet above normal.

A flash flood watch continues through Thursday evening. Heaviest activity will likely be farther west of our area. Look for low 80s tomorrow and Friday and then mid to upper 80s with dry conditions over the weekend.