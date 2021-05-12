11PM Wednesday: Much nicer weather on the way

A line of rain with locally heavy downpours continues to move south of I-10 this evening. That is going to be the last of the showers that we see in this stretch of wet weather from the past couple of days.

After that drier air will begin to filter in later tonight and tomorrow.

Look for lows around 60 north and mid 60s south Thursday morning. Skies will take a while to clear so expect mostly cloudy conditions through the day Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

After that the sun comes out Friday for a beautiful couple of days. Temperatures will be cool in the morning with lows in the 50s north and low 60s south Friday and Saturday before highs warm back to around 80.