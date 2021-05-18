11PM Tuesday: More heavy rain potential Wednesday

It looks like we will stay mostly dry tonight with just a few spotty showers at times. However it looks like later tomorrow morning into the afternoon is when we see our next round of locally heavy rain. The line currently to the west in Texas will likely move east into our area producing more storms.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday evening due to the already saturated ground. Any heavy rain could easily cause localized street flooding.

Rain chances will continue into Thursday morning before we start to dry out.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect as well through midnight Wednesday night as strong southeasterly flow continues in the area. Look for the threat of high water outside the levee system. Hancock County, MS is actually under a coastal flood warning so low lying spots will be impacted.

Temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next couple of days before we start to warm into the mid and upper 80s over the weekend