11PM Tuesday: Heavy rain and storms again tonight

A large batch of storms is moving east through the state with heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

Expect most of that to move through after midnight. Street flooding will certainly be possible.

After that things should taper off during the mid morning on Wednesday. It looks like we will see another round of rain by the afternoon time frame. This will likely be less intense than earlier in the day but could still include heavy downpours.

It still looks like a front moves through on Thursday morning bringing with it drier air and lower humidity into the weekend. It should be very nice to end the week.