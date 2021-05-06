11PM Thursday: Beautiful day to end the week!

It already feels nice out there this evening and that trend will continue overnight.

Look for relatively cool conditions Friday morning with mid 50s north of the lake.

We will see some upper 50s even inland on the south shore with low to mid 60s elsewhere.

We will continue to see beautiful conditions over the next couple of days as humidity stays low. After that it starts to come back by Sunday afternoon.

Overall Mother’s Day looks good with rain holding off until Monday. At this point we could see several waves of rain next week although the heaviest activity probably stays north.