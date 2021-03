11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cool & crisp morning across Southeast Louisiana. Clouds will be on the return today!

The good news? Much of the day will stay dry. Rain chances start to increase late afternoon, with spotty rain after 3-6PM. Best chance for rain looks to arrive after 6-8PM.

The payoff? An absolutely stellar weekend! Lots of sunshine & low humidity with cool/chilly overnights.