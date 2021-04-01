11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Cool, crisp Thursday! Here’s your Easter Weekend forecast!

11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — What a difference 12 hours made across southeast Louisiana! Spring-time cold snap on the way the next few days! Here’s your Easter Holiday forecast:

Yesterday afternoon, the high temperature was 85 in New Orleans. Now, many spots are waking up to temperatures in the 40s-50s.

Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average. High temps between 59-63 across the area with ample sunshine.

Overnights will be chilly. Northshore in the mid-upper 30s on Thursday night, upper 30s to near 40 on Friday night.

Southshore will see low-mid 40s on Thursday night, and upper 40s on Friday night.

Ample sunshine & mild temperatures will continue into the Easter Holiday Weekend! Enjoy!