11-year-old takes school bus for ride and crashes, in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A child was taken into custody Sunday Oct. 11 after taking a school bus out for a joy ride, then crashing.
The 11-year-old boy took the school bus from Progress Head Start Elementary.
The accident happened in the 1200 block of Green Wall Springs.
This is a developing story.
