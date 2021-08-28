10PM Update: Track shifts slightly east, towards NOLA, Ida to intensify overnight before landfall Sunday afternoon

Hurricane Ida is still a Category 2 storm with 105 mile per hour wind speeds 145 miles SSE of the Mouth of the Mississippi River. You need to be where you will ride out this storm before going to bed tonight. Weather conditions will go downhill early Sunday morning before landfall officially occurs.

Ida continues to show signs of strengthening on Saturday night as it sets its sights on the southeast and south central Louisiana coast. So far only slight changes have been made to the NHC forecast track, and overall the landfall point is very similar to the past few days. The main change is the track at landfall has shifted a little east, closer to Grand Isle in Lower Lafourche, Terrebonne, and southern Jefferson, which means larger impacts will be felt in the immediate New Orleans area. There’s the chance it could still shift further east, though.

Overall impacts still look to be the same as we have been forecasting for all day Saturday. Storm surge will be dangerous outside the levee system, and you should leave those areas.

Rainfall projections are shifting to be highest near the center and wherever the center tracks onshore. Keep in mind that bands to the east can also have locally heavy rainfall amounts within them and are more difficult to predict. We will also be in an area favorable for tornadoes as Ida moves inland.

Wind gust potential looks significant near the center of Ida. Areas like Terrebonne parish over to Morgan City could see gusts between 85MPH-95MPH. It would be a good idea to get out of those areas to be safe. The metro New Orleans areas will see gusts in the 95MPH-110MPH range, so expect widespread loss of power around the area. Most of the region will be in the dark for days at a time when this is over.

At the end of the day this will be a big issue for many people in southeast and south central Louisiana. The storm will track inland in Baton Rouge before continuing into Mississippi, so this is not where you should evacuate.

Please be safe and have plenty of supplies if you are staying during the storm. This will be a dangerous situation for many. Plan to not be able to leave the house through the day Sunday and Sunday night, and likely Monday as well. Many areas will be in for a very long clean up process near the center of this storm.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 80° 74°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 74°

Wednesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 74°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Friday

86° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 86° 72°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 88° 74°

Sunday

87° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 87° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

76°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
80°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
85°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
85°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
84°

