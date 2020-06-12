$10K reward for information about shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ms. – Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers announced today an up to $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those involved in the shooting death of Gulfport resident Brandon Box on Memorial Day, May 25. Brandon was killed in a road rage incident on I-10 at the 51-mile marker in Jackson County, Mississippi at approximately 4:30 pm.

If you witnessed a road rage incident involving a white 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pulling a utility trailer and a white SUV, between 68-mile marker (Moss Point, MS area) and 51-mile marker (Ocean Springs, MS area), they would like to hear from you.

Here is what Crime Stoppers knows:

The road rage activity occurred between the 68-mile marker and the 51-mile marker on Westbound Interstate 10.

Law Enforcement has not confirmed that the suspect vehicle came into MS from Alabama.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be a small white SUV with a LA tag.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be driven by a black female with a black male front seat passenger.

There was an unknown number of subjects, of unknown race and gender, in the back seat of the suspect vehicle.

There was a firecracker thrown from the suspect vehicle into the bed of the victim’s truck at the foot of the Pascagoula bridge near the rest area.

The suspect used a 9mm caliber weapon.

If you witnessed this crime or have information about this crime, contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/523 or call 1-877-787-5898.