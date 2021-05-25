10AM Tuesday: Clouds will help out with heat

Temperatures will not get too hot this afternoon thanks to the cloud cover around the area. We are getting into a bit more of a summertime pattern with daytime heating cause clouds to develop around the area. We could even see a spotty shower or two from those clouds although rain chances will stay small. Look for mid 80s through the afternoon.

Overall not many changes through Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s by the end of the week. However it looks like rain chances may come back over the weekend.

Right now a front is going to try and make it into the area it looks like on Saturday night into Sunday. This will lead us to showers and storms especially during the second half of the week.

We will continue to work on details over the next few days.