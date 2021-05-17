10AM Monday: Showers and storms moving through

Areas of rain and storms continue to move through southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi Monday morning. These are mostly on the moderate side with pockets of heavy downpours.

Overall rain amounts will be less than the past couple of weeks on Monday but some pockets of heavier rain that leads to street flooding will be possible through Tuesday. Expect off and on showers through the day Monday.

Storms will continue to develop and move through overnight and during the day Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will also develop Wednesday and Thursday before we start to dry out by the end of the week.

Temperatures will stay cooler because of rain and clouds. Look for mid to upper 70s today and then highs around 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.