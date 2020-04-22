1031 responds to New Orleans attorney’s statement

NEW ORLEANS – The following is a statement from 1031 Canal Development, LLC:



We deeply regret that the City has chosen to confuse the public by putting out a statement of half-truths and inaccuracies. The irony is that the building would almost be completely down by now, and the remains recovered, had the City allowed us to begin demolition when we first proposed doing so.



Our care and concern remains with the families of those who have been affected as well as with the citizens of New Orleans.

We will continue undeterred in pursuing the safest and most expeditious demolition possible.