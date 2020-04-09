1031 Canal fails to meet court deadline for submission of required Hard Rock Hotel demolition plan

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans released the following statement regarding the failure of 1031 Canal Development LLC to submit a detailed plan for the demolition of the Hard Rock site, as required by the Civil District Court.

Per that Court’s instruction, the plan was to be submitted to the City for review on this date.

“The City is deeply disappointed, but not surprised, by the failure of 1031 Canal to comply with the Court’s requirement that they submit a detailed plan for the demolition of the Hard Rock site, stamped by a licensed engineer,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “This failure further delays efforts to recover the remains of the victims, demolish the building safely, and reopen the economic heart of our City.”