1031 Canal Development LLC is “prepared to proceed with demolition of the Hard Rock site”

NEW ORLEANS – 1031 Canal Development LLC released the following statement on Friday, April 10, 2020 regarding the partially collapsed Hard Rock site.

1031 Canal Development is prepared to proceed with demolition of the Hard Rock site, pending a permit issued by the City of New Orleans.

It has contracted for that demolition with Kolb Grading, a nationally regarded demolition contractor, and Kolb is prepared to mobilize at the site immediately after Easter, even before the permit is issued.

The project is fully funded.

Contrary to previous reports and the City’s press release, there is no court order for submission of stamped engineering plans for demolition, only a request (and an artificial deadline) from the City.

Pursuant to that request, engineering plans are being prepared by a licensed engineer working with Kolb, with an expected submission date of April 22.

1031 Canal Development entered into the contract with Kolb to carry out a traditional demolition to retrieve the remains as quickly as possible and to safely demolish the building.

Kolb is a qualified company with an excellent safety record and relevant experience.

DH Griffin, previously promoted by the City to implode the building, not only failed to provide engineering for implosion but also failed to obtain the insurance that was agreed upon with State, City and 1031, and therefore could not perform in accordance with its agreements.

From the time the building collapsed, 1031 Canal Development has been working to retrieve the remains of the two men who died in the collapse and remain in the building and demolish the building safely. However, since the collapse, the City has exercised control over the site.

on April 10, 2020, an email correspondence has been sent to nearby business owners.

A copy of it can be found at https://1031canaldevelopment.com.