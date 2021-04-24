10:30PM VIDEO FORECAST — Cooler start on Sunday. Lovely Sunday on tap. Here’s the details:

10:30PM VIDEO FORECAST — Clouds are rolling out as a cold front slides into the region! Cooler start on Sunday. Here’s the details:

An absolutely lovely Sunday on tap. In the wake of this evening’s cold front, cooler temperatures & lower humidity on the way to start your Sunday morning.

Low temperatures in the lower 50s on the Northshore. Upper 50s to lower 60s in the New Orleans Metro.

Dry, lovely Sunday on the way with highs in the upper 70s under ample sunshine.

Into next week, the forecast looks to remain quiet through Tuesday-Wednesday with little in the way of any rainfall. Next rainfall chances look to arrive late next week.