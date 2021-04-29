10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Summer-like Thursday! Scattered rain Friday. Severe risk Sunday. Here’s the breakdown:

10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Summer feelin’ Thursday! Scattered rain chances arrive Friday. Here’s the breakdown:

High temperatures will climb 5-8 degrees above average on Thursday. Average high is 81.

Many spots will see high temps between 83-88 across southeast Louisiana, with heat index values near 90!

Rain chance will remain slim with only a 10-20% chance for a spotty shower.

Tomorrow, a weak frontal boundary will approach the area. This front will likely uptick rain coverage. Forecast models vary on the rain coverage, but I’ve increased rain chance to 50% area wide.

Saturday looks mostly dry with additional rain likely on Sunday. Rain chance on Sunday at 60-70%.