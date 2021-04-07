10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Risk for strong to severe storms tonight-early Thursday. More storms late week. Here’s the breakdown:

10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Risk for strong to severe storms tonight-early Thursday. More storms late week. Here’s the breakdown from Meteorologist Scot Pilie:

⚠Heads Up!⚠ Stormy weather pattern looks to be on the way mid week into the weekend. Several rounds of thunderstorms appear likely with accompanying severe risks.

It does NOT look like a complete washout of a weekend! In fact, much of Saturday and Sunday don’t look shabby!

Round 1: Arrives Wednesday night-Thursday morning with Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather.

Main risk of gusty winds, small hail, isolated tornado.

Round 2: Arrives late week with scattered hit/miss storms Friday with a few locally heavy. More robust activity possible Friday night-Saturday morning-mid day. The timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but forecast models indicating drier air arriving by Saturday afternoon!

Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, & localized heavy rainfall.

3-5″ of rainfall appears likely between Wednesday-Saturday.Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.

