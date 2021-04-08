10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Heaviest rain moving out! Another severe threat late week-early weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Heaviest rain moving out! Another severe threat late week-early weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Round 2: Arrives late week with scattered hit/miss storms Friday with a few locally heavy. More robust activity possible Friday night-Saturday morning-mid day.

The timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but forecast models indicating drier air arriving by Saturday afternoon!

Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, isolated tornado, & localized heavy rainfall.

2-3+” of rainfall appears likely between Friday-Saturday. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.