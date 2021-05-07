10:00AM FORECAST – Stellar Friday! How long will the low humidity stick around? Here’s the details:

After a string of stormy days, the weather couldn’t be nicer into Mother’s Day Weekend.

Low humidity, lots of sunshine, and high temperatures near average in the low 80s Friday-Saturday.

Lows in the mid 50s on the Northshore, low-mid 60s on the Southshore Friday night.

Rain chances will remain slim on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Only a slim 10-20% chance for a spotty shower Sunday afternoon.

Higher rain chances on the way into the early to middle part of next week. Details on timing will be ironed out as we get closer to next week.

