10:00AM FORECAST — Rain coverage increasing. Be aware of street flooding today! Here’s the details:

10:00AM VIDEO FORECAST — Windy Wednesday! Be aware of localized street flooding today! Here’s the details:

Another day of soggy & stormy conditions on the way.

It won’t be a complete washout, but expect intermittent hit/miss storms by late morning into the early afternoon.

Moderate Risk for localized flash flooding across the southshore today.

The risk decreases to a Marginal by Thursday, but locally heavy rain will still be possible.

Finally, by the weekend, rain chances will decrease as a ridge of high pressure builds in! Highs in the mid-upper 80s. It will be warm, but it won’t be overly muggy!