10:00AM FORECAST — Localized heavy rain continues. Drying out this evening! Here’s the details:

10:00AM FORECAST — Localized heavy rain continues. Parking restrictions remain lifted until 6PM for Metro New Orleans. Flash Flood Warning expires at 10:30AM.

The good news? We’re drying out this evening! Here’s the details:

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch for Southeast Louisiana until 1PM on Wednesday. Heaviest rain is beginning to push south.

Scatterd locally heavy storms likely this morning into the early afternoon.

An isolated strong to severe storm possible with gusty winds and lightning as the primary risks along with the heavy rain threat.

The good news? Rain will begin to clear from north to south as we head into the late afternoon with most parts of the area dry for Cinco De Mayo plans this evening!