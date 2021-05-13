10:00AM FORECAST — A break in the rain! Low humidity & cooler too! How long will we stay dry? Here’s the details:

Drier air is spilling in across southeast Louisiana! Clouds will continue to clear into the afternoon, with lots of sunshine by Friday.

High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Thursday, low 80s Friday-Sunday!

Temperatures will be cool in the morning with lows in the 50s north and low 60s south Thursday-Friday night.

Rain chances look to climb into the early -middle part of next week.