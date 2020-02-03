1 killed, 5 wounded when gunman opens fire on Greyhound bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTLA) -- One person was killed and five others were wounded Monday morning when a gunman opened fire aboard a Greyhound bus that departed from Los Angeles and was headed to the Bay Area.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls just before 1:30 a.m. reporting a shooting in the Fort Tejon area in Kern County, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said.

The bus was traveling northbound on the 5 Freeway with about 40 people when the incident occurred, Pennings said.

Following the shooting, the bus driver pulled onto the right shoulder and the suspect exited the bus voluntarily without the weapon.

The bus then continued to an exit, and the driver stopped at a gas station to get help for the injured victims.

One of the victims, described only as a female, died at the scene, Pennings said.

Five others were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition. Authorities initially said six patients had been transported but later updated the number.

The suspected shooter, who was a passenger on the bus, was found near the drop-off location and taken into custody without further incident.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.