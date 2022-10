MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, around 5:55 AM, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported fire on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. According to officials, firemen arrived at the scene and discovered a motorhome on fire.

An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, authorities are not releasing the deceased victim’s identification.