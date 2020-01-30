What to eat on National Cheese Lover’s Day?

Better Cheddar, of course!

NEW ORLEANS - Celebrate the day. Celebrate every bite.

It's "National Cheese Lover's Day."

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is serving up what you must have on your menu.

It's "Better Cheddar." And you can get it at Langenstein's.

It's kind of like a cheese ball. But it's in a box.

It's a recipe of white cheddar cheese from Wisconsin, walnuts, cayenne pepper, mayo, green onions and garlic.

"Better Cheddar" goes back to the beginning for Langenstein's. It's the recipe one of the owners made for family gatherings.

Now, it's on the shelf every day at all locations. Well, it's on the shelf, until it's all gone.