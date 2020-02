For 8 years, the Southeastern Channel at SELU

HAMMOND, La - It's the best in the South.

The best college TV channel.

For 8 years now, the Southeastern Channel has won first place.

The kids from Southeastern Louisiana University beat out more than 40 others schools.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood took at look at the school's TV team preparing to broadcast their football team's game for ESPN