The Combat Con Artists of World War II

NEW ORLEANS - It's a secret.

It's a top secret.

Well, it was until now.

A top-secret unit of the US Army that fought during World War II was fake.

With inflatable tanks and planes.

With fake guns and soldiers.

All created by Hollywood.

And now in an exhibit at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at the the opening of Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II.