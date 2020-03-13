Time change, a super full moon, and Friday the 13th all in one week: What does it mean?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's Friday the 13th, and that's not the first weird thing to happen this week. We also had daylight saving time, and a super full moon. We spoke to psychic medium and astrologer Cari Roy about what this all means.

Cari says that full moons heighten people's emotions. "A full moon is like a big spotlight that gets shown on certain areas of people's lives."

This year there are 13 full moons, three of which are super moons! "Each one is allowing us to take certain areas of our life and find out where we want to let go of things."

But the super full moon this week wasn't just any full moon, it was in Virgo, the sign of health. "The Super Full Moon in Virgo has a lot to do with people taking care of themselves." After the super full moon in Virgo this week, Cari says the next super full moon on April 7 is in Libra, The sign of balance and harmony.

So what should we do when a full moon strikes? Cari suggests to "take a moment and focus your intention on what in your life no longer serves you and release it to the universe and allow them to clean it up for you."

Cari is faithful that the rest of the year will start turning around, and she thinks we'll be able to end 2020 on a high note.

