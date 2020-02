A Love Story made at and for Mardi Gras

METAIRIE, La - It's a parade.

And it's a love story.

Rolling across Metairie, the Krewe of Excalibur.

Founded in 2000, Excalibur was named for the legendary sword of King Arthur.

The King and the Queen talk to WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood who finds out this royal couple is a real couple in real life.

Their story has a magical beginning.

And quite a happy ending at the Krewe of Excalibur Parade.