Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Super Soft Play Dough

NEW ORLEANS – This play dough is the softest around, and only requires two ingredients!

This play dough is very simple to make with household ingredients, and it will make you feel all soft and cozy!

Super Soft Play Dough

1 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup lotion



Mix together in a bowl using a spatula.

Once it gets too hard to mix, use hands to knead it until it’s completely combined.

If you’d like to color it, add a drop of food coloring and knead some more.

