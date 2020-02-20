ShipRocked 2021: a new ship, a new destination and a first-ever voyage to the Dominican Republic

ShipRocked had its biggest year yet in 2020. Departing from New Orleans with 3,300 guests in tow, including 62% returning ShipRockers. The rockers on-board the sold out Carnival Valor included Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Hellyeah, Asking Alexandria, Badflower, all-star band The Stowaways and more.

ShipRocked 2021 promises to up the ante yet again, with an upgrade to the Dream-class Carnival Magic on January 18-23, 2021, departing from Miami, Florida. The 2021 itinerary includes ShipRocked’s first-ever visit to the Dominican Republic – at Amber Cove just outside of Puerto Playa – along with a return to Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas. The SR21 presale begins soon, with the general onsale to follow. Look for the initial ShipRocked 2021 music lineup to be announced in the coming months at www.ShipRocked.com.