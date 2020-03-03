Rustic Italian food with a Louisiana twist

And now a James Beard semi-finalist nod for Best New Restaurant in America

NEW ORLEANS - It's like being nominated for what is the Oscar, the Emmy, the Grammy and the Tony.

All rolled into one award for restaurants.

And that's what Gianna gets.

The restaurant is a semi-finalist for a James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant.

That's in the USA.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is in the kitchen with Chef Rebecca Wilcomb.

She's the captain of her ship.

The food at Gianna is served right up from her childhood.

Gianna is even named for her Italian grandmother.

Gianna is at 700 Magazine Street in New Orleans.