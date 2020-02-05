Paperless Water Bills in St. Bernard Parish

Chalmette, LA – St. Bernard Parish Government would like to inform residents that paperless water billing is now operating.

Customers can go to www.sbpg.net then click on online bill pay.

From there they can sign up for paperless billing.

Once signed up, customers will be e-mailed when a bill is available to view on the website.

They will be able to view a history of their bills via pdf going forward, but will not see any bills before paperless billing was turned on.

If residents have any questions they can call the billing office at 504-271-1681, Point & Pay support at 888-891-6064, or they can e-mail Point & Pay support at support@pointandpay.com.