Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's coming soon.

It's the New Orleans Oyster Festival.

WGNO ABC 26 is happy to be the official TV station for the Fest.

It happens Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31 in Woldenberg Park in downtown New Orleans.

Right now, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at an event called Oysters 4 the Coast.

The idea is to raise money for Louisiana coastal restoration.

Of course, that's what oysters need and that's what the New Orleans Oyster Festival needs, too.