Orleans parish schools still working to get buses up to code

News with a Twist

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School bus in route to collect students

New Orleans – As of Wednesday, January 15, NOLA-PS Superintendent of Schools confirmed that 86% of the bus fleet serving NOLA Public Schools students have passed inspection and are now in compliance.

Prior to our winter break that number was closer to 60%.

The superintendent says this is critical progress, but we can’t be satisfied until 100% of the fleet is meeting standards.

Operators have been informed they have until February 13th to have all their buses pass inspection.

The district is establishing a working group to address transportation challenges for the long term.

Their goal as a district is to ensure that students are transported to and from schools safely and the district will continue to provide the necessary oversight to ensure that happens.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News