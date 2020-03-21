No shortage of sunshine and fresh air

ABITA SPRINGS, La - It seems everything is shut down.
Closed for business.
WGNO News with a Twist reporter Wild Bill Wood finds one corner of Louisiana that is open and serving up sunshine and fresh air.
And it's free!
Trailhead Park in Abita Springs is open for business
by: Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire
