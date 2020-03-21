No shortage of sunshine and fresh air

After days and days and days of rain, the weather man sees no end in sight. We hear this far too often. And although there's lots to do outside, sometimes it feels like there's absolutely nothing to do inside.We put this list together to hopefully keep you comfortable, occupied, and entertained on these rainy days.

Up for some friendly competition? Time for you to bring out Unstable Unicorns! Play your cards strategically to block opponents from getting more unicorns. At the same time, fill your own stable with the needed number of unicorns to become the champion. One of Kickstarter's top 50 all time most backed projects, Unstable Unicorns combines everyone’s two favorite things: Destruction and Unicorns.