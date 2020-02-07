No need to “Wonder” about this cruise ship

Mickey and Minnie welcome you on board

NEW ORLEANS -

You don’t need to wonder.

Not now.

Not ever.

Not about the Disney Wonder.

It’s the cruise ship that’s new to New Orleans.

It's making history here.

It's the first Disney cruise ship ever to arrive and depart from the Big Easy.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is ready to take you on a tour.

You get to see Broadway-caliber musicals.

And watch fireworks at sea.

Kids clubs.

Clubs for just grown-ups.

And not one, not two, but three swimming pools.

All of them with themes.

If you’re hungry for more, you’ve got three restaurants to chow down.

It’s the ship that’s ready to set sail.

The one where wonders never cease.