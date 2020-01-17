New krewe in Mandeville celebrates Drew Brees and Joe Burrow

Mandeville, LA – The Old Mandeville Business Association (OMBA) and the City of Mandeville will wrap up the Mardi Gras 2020 season with a new dog parade on Lakeshore Drive in Old Mandeville.

The inaugural Krewe Du Pooch Parade & Costume Contest will take place on Saturday, February 29 from 10AM-6PM (Rain Date: March 7).

The 2020 parade theme is “Dressed to the #9s,” celebrating #9 Drew Brees and Joe Burrow, and our Louisiana football culture.

Participants and their pooches are encouraged to come dressed in LSU or Saints football theme!

What’s more…Krewe Du Pooch will support local animal charities and rescues, and MANY adoptable dogs will be on site!

Local animal nonprofits are also encouraged to apply to receive grants from the proceeds of this event.

Individuals and nonprofit organizations can register to participate atwww.krewedupooch.org.