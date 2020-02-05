New billboard hopes to prevent drinking and driving this carnival season

New Orleans – A new billboard might catch your eye at the corner of Orleans Ave. and Broad St.

It says “$9 ride from a bar vs. 90 years behind bars.”

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving tells WGNO the billboard was created by the families of David Hynes and Sharee Walls.

They were killed while biking home from the Endymion Parade last year.

Tashonty Toney was driving while intoxicated when he plowed through a group of people.

The victim’s families say they hope the billboard will remind people not to drink and drive this Mardi Gras season, or any time of the year.