New Orleans, LA-Big Freedia is attempting to set two new Guniness World Records.

During her Friday Night Shakedown digital dance party, the Queen of Bounce is asking all her fans to help break the record for “most views for a twerking livestream” and most videos of people twerking uploaded in one hour.”

It’s all taking place on her Facebook page (facebook.com/bigfreedia) at 9p.m. EST.