ShipRocked 2020 to set sail after bands parade around the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – ShipRocked sets sail for the 11th year from New Orleans this weekend! Not before they had a little fun in New Orleans.

Departing from New Orleans, with stops in Key West and Cozumel, the ultimate rock music cruise vacation features performances from over two dozen music artists like headliners Halestorm and Alter Bridge. This year 3300 guests will board what looks like the most rad ShipRocked yet.

During the parade around the quarter, lots of fun was to be had. Hyro The Hero performed the Anthrax/Public Enemy Song “Bring The Noise” while on a float. Skully, the ShipRocked mascot threw beads to cruise-goers, tourists and locals. Arejay Hale of the band Halestorm was the guest of honor in a floral suit!