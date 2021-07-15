Peaches Records celebrates National Record Store Day

NEW ORLEANS — While many record stores across the country have faded away, Peaches Records in New Orleans is still going strong. Check out how the record store celebrates National Record Store Day, a chance to support local musicians!
