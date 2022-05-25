SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grammy-nominated Louisiana rapper Lil’ Baby is not coming to Shreveport next month after all, according to Brookshire Grocery Arena.

Lil’ Baby was set to take the stage with Louisiana rapper Lil’ Boosie and others as part of his Lil’ Baby and Friends concert tour on June 18 in Shreveport.

The Bossier City venue announced Wednesday that the stop on the national rap music tour was canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

“Due to a schedule conflict, the Lil’ Baby show at Brookshire Grocery Arena on June 18, 2022, has been canceled. Refunds are available at your point of purchase. If you purchased your ticket at the b1BANK Box office, refunds will be available beginning May 31.”

According to Ticketmaster, it appears Lil’ Baby was also scheduled to perform at Something in the Water Festival in Washington, D.C. which runs June 17-19.