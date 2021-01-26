Grammy Awards odds: Will Taylor Swift reign again?

In this file photo, Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(COVERS) – The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc with sports scheduling, and the music industry has done some juggling of its own with the 63 Annual Grammy Awards being pushed from its usual January time slot to March 14.

However, once the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced in the fall, oddsmakers wasted little time in getting Grammy odds on the betting board.

With some of the biggest names in the music industry like Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Billie Eilish nominated for the major awards, we bring you the Grammy betting odds and break down the favorites along with some live long shots.

Album of the Year

Nominee Odds as of Jan 22, 2021 Folklore – Taylor Swift -138 Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa +333 Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone +750 Everyday Life – Coldplay +1,000 Chilombo – Jhene Aiko +1,200 Black Pumas – Black Pumas +1,200 Women in Music Pt. III – HAIM +1,200 Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier +1,400

The Favorite: Folklore (-138)

It’s little surprise that Folklore is the odds-on favorite to win best album after staying at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart for eight weeks and receiving critical acclaim.

This is T-Swift’s eighth studio album and it might be her best – which is saying alot when you consider that she has already won Album of the Year Grammys for 1989 and Fearless.

Folklore represents the latest step in the evolution of Swift’s sound; from country, to pop and, and now to a more subdued, indie vibe.

Live Long Shot: Future Nostalgia (+333)

It’s not often when you can grab a second-favorite at +333 but that’s simply how much people are expecting a Swift victory. That gives plenty of betting value to Dua Lipa’s second album Future Nostalgia, released last March.

As the name suggests, this album is a blend of the modern with old school dance-pop and disco. At its heart, Future Nostalgia is a pop album, but it has plenty of diverse influences and sounds to give it a distinct feel.

Record of the Year

Nominee Odds as of Jan 22, 2021 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa -138 Black Parade – Beyonce +350 Savage – Megan Thee Stallion +700 Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish +750 Say So – Doja Cat +1,000 Circles – Post Malone +1,200 Colors – Black Pumas +1,800 Rockstar – DaBaby +2,000

The Favorite: Don’t Start Now

The Record of the Year Award honors the performing artist (along with the producers, sound engineers, and sound mixers) for a single song. Dua Lipa might be second on the odds board for top album, but she leads the field here at -138.

“Don’t Start Now” spent six consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Top 40 charts and has also been nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. While it might not have the lyrical strength to win for Song of the Year, it’s a catchy vibe and electric sound make it a strong favorite in this category.

Live Long Shot: Savage +700

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyonce. elevated an already terrific song to the song of the summer (although TikTok might have had something to do with that as well).

This song is fun, catchy and fresh, with a great sound and tight lyrics. But more than that, it has a sexy, brash, and unapologetic swagger which has helped it become a feminist anthem. And despite the Grammy’s being notoriously fickle towards hip hop, Beyonce featuring on this track lends it a certain level of increased legitimacy.

What better way to answer critics who say the Grammys need to display more diversity, than an upset win for “Savage” here?

Song of the Year

Nominee Odds as of Jan 22, 2021 Cardigan – Taylor Swift +350 Black Parade – Beyonce +300 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa +333 Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish +1,000 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe +1,600 The Box – Roddy Ricch +1,800 I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R +2,500

The Favorite: Cardigan

While Record of the Year is based on production and vocal performance, this award is based on songwriting in terms of both lyrics and composition.

So it’s little surprise that T-Swift is at the top of the betting board again, considering the attention she deservedly pulls for her own work when it comes to songwriting.

Swift has been nominated for Song of the Year four times previously (most recently for “Lover” last year) but has always come up short. This should be the year she takes this award home.

Live Long Shot: Everything I Wanted

Last year’s big winner was Billie Eilish, who swept all the general field categories for Best Album, Best Record, Best Song, and Best New Artist.

If the Grammy voters don’t have a case of Billie Eilish fatigue after last year, her latest hot single could be a sneaky pick at +1,000 to win this time around.

Unlike last year’s entry “Bad Guy”, “Everything I Wanted” is a slower, more introspective and moody track. However, it’s arguably a better example of Eilish and her brother Fineas O’Connell’s songwriting and lyrical talents.

Best New Artist

Nominee Odds as of Jan 22, 2021 Megan Thee Stallion +120 Doja Cat +162 Phoebe Bridgers +600 Kaytranada +1,000 Noah Cyrus +1,200 D Smoke +1,600 Ingrid Andress +2,500 Chika +4,000

The Favorite: Megan Thee Stallion

It’s a bit strange to see Megan Thee Stallion here, since she really broke through into the mainstream in 2019 with her mixtape Fever and her hit single “Hot Girl Summer”.

But her hot girl summer continued all the way into 2020 as she released her debut studio album Good News and featured on Cardi B’s red-hot track “WAP”.

Megan Thee Stallion might be our live longshot bet for Song of the Year but she’s a strong favorite to join Dua Lipa and Eilish with a Grammy win in this category.

Live Long Shot: Phoebe Bridgers +600

Bridgers might not have the mainstream popularity and cultural influence of Megan Thee Stallion but her 2020 album Punisher is an absolute gem.

Critics loved Bridgers’ second studio album with Metacritic giving it a 90/100 rating and Slate naming it the best album of the year. If the critics are such big fans of Bridgers’ work, don’t be surprised if the recording industry feels the same way. And let’s be honest, it would be nice to see a winner that doesn’t fit the mold of many other rising stars.

