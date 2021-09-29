Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus announces he is cancer free: ‘I feel so blessed’

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs during the band’s private concert at the Galen Center, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(NEXSTAR) – Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus gave a joyful update Wednesday afternoon in his battle against cancer.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!,” Hoppus wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

A week ago Hoppus posted a photo of the hair growing back after chemotherapy, joking, “Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown?”

Hoppus added that while he’s celebrating the latest scans, there is still work to do.

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” he wrote.

In June, Hoppus posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story that was later deleted with the caption: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

The photo showed Hoppus hooked up to an IV line at a health care center, holding a Playstation controller.

The 49-year-old musician later confirmed the diagnosis in a statement:

For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.

The California native, along with Tom DeLonge and drummer Scott Raynor, formed Blink-182 in 1992.

The band’s blend of fast-paced punk and pop music led to a number of major commercial successes such as “All the Small Things,” “Adam’s Song” and “What’s My Age Again?”

Hoppus is married to Everly Skye, an MTV executive. They have a son together, Jack, who was born in 2002.

