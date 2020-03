Order yours at Hansen's Sno-Bliz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Hansen's has your order.

And maybe the flavor of the season.

The snoball season at Hansen's Sno-Bliz.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at Hansen's with owner Ashley Hansen who has a recommendation for the flavor of the season.

Mint with Lemonade & Cucumber.