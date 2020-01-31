Mayor Cantrell Encourages Security Option for Residents and Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a promotional video about SafeCam Platinum, the only program in New Orleans that connects privately owned, public-facing security cameras with the City’s 24/7 Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC).



The Real-Time Crime Center leverages technology to provide critical information to first responders in the field and assist with investigations of criminal activity or quality of life concerns.



"The Real-Time Crime Center plays an important role in making the NOPD more efficient and effective, and our officers are utilizing relevant footage provided to us from privately owned SafeCam Platinum cameras on a regular basis throughout the city," said New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.



With SafeCam Platinum, residents and business owners share video footage directly with the Real-Time Crime Center. When a 9-1-1 call for service is made, SafeCam cameras near the incident are automatically identified, alerting RTCC technicians to communicate what they see on the scene directly with the responding public safety personnel.

"We have seen the demand for security cameras on homes and businesses continue to grow," said Ross Bourgeois, Administrator of the Real-Time Crime Center. "Now with SafeCam Platinum, you can install a security camera that connects directly to the City's Real-Time Crime Center, providing additional eyes to help keep the public — and our first responders — safe, 24/7."



In addition to the more than 400 City-owned public safety cameras managed by the Crime Center, nearly 400 privately-owned SafeCam cameras have been connected to the Crime Center to date, comprising roughly half of the total camera feeds available to the RTCC. In 2019, SafeCam cameras provided relevant video footage nearly 200 times to public safety personnel, and the majority of SafeCam-use instances were for crimes against persons cases.



SafeCam Platinum is administered by The New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting the law-enforcement staff of the NOPD. “The success of SafeCam Platinum truly illustrates the positive impact of public-private partnerships to make a difference in the community and improve public safety,” said Melanie Talia, President & CEO of the Police & Justice Foundation.

Residents and business owners interested in SafeCam Platinum are encouraged to visit safecamnola.com to contact a certified installer. The estimated cost to participate in SafeCam Platinum includes a one-time cost of approximately $350 per camera, covering equipment and installation, and a monthly fee starting at $18 per camera, covering cloud storage. Participants must also have existing wireless internet capabilities.

"The future of the Real-Time Crime Center will be determined by the community," said Collin Arnold, Director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. "Through SafeCam Platinum, residents and businesses are growing the network of cameras every day. It is a great way to partner with the City to help enhance public safety."