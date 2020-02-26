Mardi Gras never ends for this kid

Trombone Iggy has the beat of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - It's always Mardi Gras at one New Orleans school.

Just look at the kid who's leading the school in a Mardi Gras parade. It's a parade right through the middle of the school.

And the kid.

He's eight years old.

He's hard to miss because he's wearing a pink coat.

And he's playing a trombone. He's really playing the trombone.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the kid is amazing.

This guy gets his name from Saint Ignatius.

But here at Holy Name of Jesus School and everywhere else in fact, everybody calls this young man, Iggy.

And it's Iggy's first time playing in front of the entire school.

Wild Bill Wood asks Iggy Garside how he feels playing his trombone for the entire student body of Holy Name of Jesus School.

And Iggy has an answer, in one simple word he says he's "happy".

Iggy Garside was just another kid in the second grade.

That was until just a couple of years ago.

And that's when Iggy got a glimpse of another guy who also loves to play trombone.

That guy is Trombone Shorty, the New Orleans music man who is world famous for his horn playing.

Iggy heard Shorty at Jazz Fest.

And when he did, Iggy simply said, "I wanted to play with his band."

Then came the trombone lessons.

And then it wasn't long before Iggy has moving through the French Quarter with his own band.

His band is called Paradise Tumblers.

Iggy Garside has what's called Williams Syndrome.

It's a genetic condition.

For Iggy, that means he's a great musical talent, a great people person and he's working hard in school.

It also means he's an inspiration to just about everybody he meets.

The kid inspired to inspire is marching to his own beat.

Here he comes world, Trombone Iggy.